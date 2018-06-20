Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 06/20/2018 |

Kelly Wayne Franklin of Glasgow was indicted on 3 counts, Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault  4th degree, and persistent felony offender, 1st degree.

Michael R Yanez of Glasgow was indicted on 3 counts, promoting contraband 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence 1st degree, and persistent felony offender 1st degree.

George David Dane, of Glasgow, was indicted on 2 counts, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and Endangering the welfare of a minor.

Mercedes Diane Jones, of Glasgow, was indicted on 6 counts, Tampering with physical evidence, Possession of synthetic drugs 1st offense, Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance 1st offense, License to be in possession, and failure to produce insurance card.

Teresa A Peck, of Glasgow, was indicted on 2 counts, Forgery of a prescription, 1st offense, criminal possession of a forged prescription, 1st offense.

Chelsea Rene Murrhee, of Glasgow, was indicted on 3 counts, Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, Buy/Posses Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Melissa A Jewell, of Glasgow, was indicted on 2 counts, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) 3rd or more offense, and Buy/Possess of Drug Paraphernalia.

Remember an indictment is an accusation only, and no one should be considered guilty until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TIFFANY WOODARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
89°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/20 60%
High 90° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 06/21 100%
High 79° / Low 66°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Friday 06/22 90%
High 82° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 20

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.