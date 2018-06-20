BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 06/20/2018 |

Kelly Wayne Franklin of Glasgow was indicted on 3 counts, Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 4th degree, and persistent felony offender, 1st degree.

Michael R Yanez of Glasgow was indicted on 3 counts, promoting contraband 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence 1st degree, and persistent felony offender 1st degree.

George David Dane, of Glasgow, was indicted on 2 counts, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and Endangering the welfare of a minor.

Mercedes Diane Jones, of Glasgow, was indicted on 6 counts, Tampering with physical evidence, Possession of synthetic drugs 1st offense, Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance 1st offense, License to be in possession, and failure to produce insurance card.

Teresa A Peck, of Glasgow, was indicted on 2 counts, Forgery of a prescription, 1st offense, criminal possession of a forged prescription, 1st offense.

Chelsea Rene Murrhee, of Glasgow, was indicted on 3 counts, Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, Buy/Posses Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Melissa A Jewell, of Glasgow, was indicted on 2 counts, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) 3rd or more offense, and Buy/Possess of Drug Paraphernalia.

Remember an indictment is an accusation only, and no one should be considered guilty until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.