BARREN COUNTY HOMEMAKER’S ANNUAL LUNCHEON

The countdown has begun and we are now just one week away from the annual Barren County Homemaker’s Annual Bean Soup Luncheon.

The homemaker’s have been meeting in Barren County since the late 1940’s to early 1950’s and Brenda Leftwich says some of her earliest childhood memories are of attending church and, of course, the homemaker’s meeting:

Brenda Leftwich

Leftwich says that the homemaker’s have certainly changed with the times and have adjusted meeting topics, as well as times, to be able to accommodate the members.

Leftwich, along with Loretta Hunt, Joyce Buchanon, Becky Waller, and co-chairs Phyllis Houchens, Martha Nell Thomas have already started the preparations for next Friday’s lunch. The menu will of course include bean soup, but so much more:

Lunch Menu

The lunch will begin at 10:30am next Friday morning at the Barren County Extension Office and will wrap up around 2:00pm. The cost is $6 per person, carryout is available. Delivery inside the city limits is available as long as you order at least ten lunches. Delivery requests must be made by Monday March 1st and can be called in at (270)651-3818.