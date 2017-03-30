BARREN COUNTY INDICTMENTS

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

Christopher Jason Pitcock, 41 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of THEFT BY DECEPTION, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000, CLASS D FELONY. The Grand Jury charges that on or about September 15, 2016 in Barren County, that Pitcock obtained property or services, from another by deception with intent to deprive the person thereof and he intentionally created or reinforced a false impression including false impressions as to law, value, intention, or other state of mind. Bail amount was set at $1,500 cash.

Jacob Aaron Pedigo, 34 of Glasgow, was indicted on two charges; THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION (FIREARM), CLASS D FELONY and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE. The Grand Jury charges that Pedigo took control over movable property of another, a Smith & Wesson firearm, cash, and a gift card belonging to another, with the intent to deprive her thereof. Furthermore, they charge that Pedigo, who is more than 21 years of age and was more than 18 years of age when the offense was committed, stands convicted of three prior felonies and is now being charged as a persistent felony offender. Bail amount was set at $5,000 cash.

26 year old Timothy Dewayne West of Nashville Tennessee has been charged with POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), CLASS D FELONY, TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, LESS THAN EIGHT OUNCES, 1ST OFFENSE, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR, and OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR stemming from events that occurred on August 8, 2016 in Barren County. West was allowed to remain on a current bond.

Julie Mae Vaughn, 41 of Glasgow was indicted on two charges; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), CLASS D FELONY and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR due to events occurring September 5, 2016 in Barren County. Bail amount was set at $1,500 cash.

42 year old Christie G Creek of Scottsville was charged withe one count of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (OXYCODONE), CLASS D FELONY for knowingly and unlawfully possessing a Schedule II controlled substance on October 1, 2016. She was allowed to remain on a current bond.

Harvey L Pennington, 19 of Glasgow, was indicted on three charges; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), CLASS D FELONY, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR, and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR, based on events that occurred on or about October 8, 2016. Pennington was allowed to remain on a current bond.

22 year old Christian Mark Martin of Glasgow was indicted on three charges; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), CLASS D FELONY, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (HYDROCODONE), CLASS D FELONY, and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR, from events occurring on or about October 28, 2016. Martin was allowed to remain on a current bond.

SCOTTY W POUSARDIEN, 25 of Cave City, was indicted on one count of MAKING FALSE STATEMENT TO OBTAIN OR INCREASE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS OVER $100, CLASS D FELONY, for knowingly making a false statement or representation of a material fact or knowingly failing to disclose a material fact to the secretary to obtain or increase benefits, thereby receiving unemployment benefits of $5,236 fraudulently. Bail was set at $5,250 cash.

Remember, an indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.