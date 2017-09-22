Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY INDICTMENTS

on 09/22/2017 |

30 year old Ronnie Jewell Jr, of Horse Cave, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.  GPD Howard Garrison testified and bail was set at $1500 cash.

21 year old Tiffany Jones of Edmonton and 21 year old Stephen Helson, Jr. of Glasgow were included on a single indictment.  Boht were indicted on Possessionn of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.  Additionally, Jones was indicted for DUI, Reckless Driving and Failure To Notify Address Change To The Department Of Transportation.  Helson will face an additional count of Public Intoxication and his bail was set at $1500 cash.  Jones was allowed to remain on a current bond.  CCPD Paul Reynolds testified in the case.

19 year old James Byrd, of Knob Lick, was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking.

36 year old Teresa Nesbit, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Theft Of Property Lost, Mislaid or Delivered By Mistake.

39 year old Larry Lawson, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:  Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeinng Or Evading Police and Persistent Felony Offender.  Bail was set at $5000.

27 year old Erica King, of Celina, TN, was indicted on five counts:  Assault 2nd Degree, three counts of Wanton Endangerment, DUI and Failure To Maintain Insurance.  Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

39 year old Robert Stinson, of Glasgow, was indicted on several counts:  Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Theft Of A Firearm, Persistent Felony Offender.

22 year old Kalen Bowman, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:  Robbery 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and Persistent Felony Offender.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY INDICTMENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Larry and Brenda Ward
(23 Anniversary)
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/22 0%
High 89° / Low 64°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/23 10%
High 88° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 09/24 20%
High 88° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.