BARREN COUNTY INDICTMENTS

30 year old Ronnie Jewell Jr, of Horse Cave, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. GPD Howard Garrison testified and bail was set at $1500 cash.

21 year old Tiffany Jones of Edmonton and 21 year old Stephen Helson, Jr. of Glasgow were included on a single indictment. Boht were indicted on Possessionn of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor. Additionally, Jones was indicted for DUI, Reckless Driving and Failure To Notify Address Change To The Department Of Transportation. Helson will face an additional count of Public Intoxication and his bail was set at $1500 cash. Jones was allowed to remain on a current bond. CCPD Paul Reynolds testified in the case.

19 year old James Byrd, of Knob Lick, was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking.

36 year old Teresa Nesbit, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Theft Of Property Lost, Mislaid or Delivered By Mistake.

39 year old Larry Lawson, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeinng Or Evading Police and Persistent Felony Offender. Bail was set at $5000.

27 year old Erica King, of Celina, TN, was indicted on five counts: Assault 2nd Degree, three counts of Wanton Endangerment, DUI and Failure To Maintain Insurance. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

39 year old Robert Stinson, of Glasgow, was indicted on several counts: Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Theft Of A Firearm, Persistent Felony Offender.

22 year old Kalen Bowman, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Robbery 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and Persistent Felony Offender.