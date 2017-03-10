BARREN COUNTY INMATE WALKS AWAY FROM WORK CREW

on 10/03/2017 |

Barren County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate an inmate that walked away from a Barren County Jail work crew today.

The inmate is 27 year old Jesse James Cable. Cable and is described as a white male, 5’5″ tall, approximately 150 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and hands. Cable was last seen in the area of Glasgow Park City Road and Stovall Road with no shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. This is on the western side of Barren County, close to the Warren County line in the area of Glasgow Road.

If you have seen a male matching the description, please contact local law enforcement, immediately.