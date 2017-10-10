BARREN COUNTY IS NOW A CERTIFIED “WORK READY” COMMUNITY

on 10/10/2017 |

Barren County is now certified a “Work Ready Community”.

Just having heard the news, Barren County Judge Executive Executive Micheal Hale says that a group of almost 20 traveled to Versailles today to share the work that had been done to achieve this status.

Initially applying to be work ready in 2010, the county didn’t meet the criteria. According to their website, workready.ky.gov, Kentucky has the most rigorous certification program in the nation to allow communities to demonstrate their workforce quality and to help Kentucky compete to attract jobs now and in the future.

The criteria include high school graduation rates, National Career Readiness Certificate holders, community commitment, educational attainment, soft skills development and Internet availability.

Will this make a difference in Barren County, Judge Hale says yes:

BCJE Micheal Hale

A Kentucky Work Ready Community certification is a measure of a county’s workforce quality. It is an assurance to business and industry that the community is committed to providing the highly-skilled workforce required in today’s competitive global economy.