BARREN COUNTY JAILER, MATT MUTTER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT, CHIEF JAILER NAMED REPLACEMENT

That was Matt Mutter who will soon be retiring as Jailer effective February 28th. Mutter has had a long career in law enforcement serving with the Glasgow Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and as Barren County’s Jailer.

Mutter will be replaced by current Chief Deputy Tracy Bellamy who says he is excited about taking over March 1st:

The Barren County Detention Center, under the leadership of Mutter and Bellamy, has seen many new programs offered and numerous community partnerships including WKU Glasgow’s “Project Breaking Ground”. They are both also very proud of the fact that the detention center also pays for its day to day operations:

Mutter says when it comes to turning over the reins to Tracy Bellamy, he feels the detention center will be left in competent hands:

Jailer Matt Mutter and Chief Deputy Tracy Bellamy

Jailer Mutter will officially retire on February 28th and Bellamy will take over as Jailer effective March 1st.