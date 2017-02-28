Today marks the end of an era as Barren County Jailer Matt Mutter officially retires. Mutter has served Barren County for over two decades with the Glasgow Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and then as Jailer when he was appointed by former Judge Executive Davie Greer. Mutter then continued as Jailer after being elected for two terms.

Mutter will officially pass the torch to current Chief Deputy Tracy Bellamy. Bellamy has been with the Barren County Detention Center for over a decade.

Tracy Bellamy will be sworn in as Barren County Jailer today (Tuesday 2/28/17) at 4:30pm in the Barren Circuit Courtroom