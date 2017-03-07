BARREN COUNTY LOST A GREAT MAN AND MANY OF US LOST A GREAT FRIEND YESTERDAY

Barren County lost a great man yesterday afternoon, and many of us lost a friend as Mike Swift passed away.

Mike Swift has had a tremendous impact on this community. For over forty years, Swift worked with EMS and credit for the creation of the Barren/Metcalfe Ambulance Service is given to him. Swift also helped form ambulance services across the state. Swift also served as Barren County Coroner and was gifted with the ability to deliver often tragic news, with compassion and grace. Everywhere you turned, folks sang the praises of Swift, noting his compassion and his ability to make people smile.

Swift officially retired from the Barren/Metcalfe Ambulance Service and as Barren County Coroner in September of 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the AF Crowe and Son Funeral Home.