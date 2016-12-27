BARREN COUNTY MAN ARRESTED-STOLEN VEHICLE, DRUG TRAFFICKING, HANDGUN

On 12-26-2016 at approximately 12:54pm, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office along with the Barren River Drug Task Force responded to 1688 Hiseville Road in reference to a stolen vehicle Investigation. Upon arriving at the residence, the stolen vehicle was found parked in the front yard. Following the investigation, Shane S. Wheat 25 of Cave City was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia Possession. Wheat was also served with two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on previous charges. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.