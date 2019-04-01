BARREN COUNTY NURSING AND REHABILITATION HONORED AT KAHCF AWARDS

on 01/04/2019 |

Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly Diversicare of Glasgow, was honored at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Quality Awards Banquet recently at the Galt House with the Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation recognition.

The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and then satisfaction surveys of residents and families.

“I am excited to see all of our caregivers honored for their work,” said administrator Jason Gumm. “It is wonderful to see them recognized for their dedication and commitment to quality care to their residents.”

More than 700 long-term care providers met during the meeting, energized by general sessions challenging them with strategies to cope with stress on the job, hiring and retaining quality staff, and breakout sessions on a variety of issues facing long-term care providers. KCAL held its first KCAL Day for Assisted Living Communities. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the Expo showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.

The week was capped off with the Quality Awards Banquet. The Association honored 33 facilities with the Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation Award. The Top 10 Caregivers, Nurses and Supportive Care staff were also named with Overall State Winners as follows: Nursing: Tammy Roberts, Masonic Communities of Shelbyville; Caregiving: Theresa Kyle, Harlan Health and Rehabilitation; and Supportive Care: Kristy Swafford, Barbourville Health and Rehab.

KAHCF will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting Nov. 19-21 at the Galt House.

The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the trade association that represents the proprietary and nonproprietary nursing facilities and personal care homes across the state.