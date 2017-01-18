BARREN COUNTY PAYS OFF COUNTY ATTORNEY 29 MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

26 months early. That was the news for the Barren Fiscal Court yesterday morning as Judge Executive Micheal Hale told the court that the county attorney building has now been paid off, ahead of schedule:

Hale told WCLU News that the budget often times came down to a month by month, a week by week and even sometimes a day by day struggle:

Judge Executive Micheal Hale

The Ambulance Taxing District now has three board members, appointed by the judge and approved by the court, Martin Peterson, Sydney Knicely and Vivian Franklin will be the three member board in charge of setting the tax rate that will generate the money needed to run the ambulance service.

In other court business, the court voted on the closure of Bailey Cemetery Road. The issue was brought previously before the court by Magistrate Carl Dickerson and an assessment of the road was then completed and the recommendation was made to close the road. Magistrate Dickerson made the motion yesterday to close the road officially, then voted against the closing when it came time for the actual vote. The road was ultimately not closed by a 5-3 vote.

The court also reappointed Dickerson to the Ambulance Board as well as Joe Middleton.