BARREN COUNTY RETURNED INDICTMENT FOR MAN EVADING CCPD

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on a man who attempted to flee from City Police, but the pursuit ended when he crashed into a guard rail.

Cave City Police officer Michael Stevenson noticed a Honda passenger car traveling east on Happy Valley Street in December of last year in a reckless manner. Stevenson attempted to stop the car in the parking lot of Fred’s, but the vehicle continued to travel west on Happy Valley Street at a high rate of speed, said a Cave City Police Department press release.

Stevenson pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a guard rail. Both the driver and passenger fled the car on foot, but were shortly apprehended, the press release said.

24 year old Ryan Michael Shaw of Hardyville has now been indicted in connection with the incident. Shaw will face FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1ST DEGREE and 2ND DEGREE, three counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT 1ST DEGREE (POLICE OFFICER), POSSESSIOIN OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DUI, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL, DISREGARDING A TRAFFIC LIGHT, INADEQUATE SILENCEER, SPEEDING 20MPH OVER LIMIT and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Bail amount was set at $15,000 cash.

An indictment is an accusation only and any individual should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.