BARREN COUNTY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

35 year old Curtis Matthew Godsey, of Austin, was indicted on three counts of RAPE 1ST DEGREE, three counts of SODOMY 1ST DEGREE and three counts of INCEST. BCSO Detective Ann Phelps testified in the case. Bail was set at $100,000 cash. According to the indictment, Godsey began having sex with a girl less than 12 years old in 2008 and continued until 2015.

44 year old Stephen Christopher Dyche, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. KSP testified in the case and bail amount set at $5000.

20 year old Alexander Devonta Cross, of Glasgow, was indicted for BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD DEGREE and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. Bail amount $5000 cash. GPD Officer Wesley Hicks

38 year old Tony E. Bray Jr., of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of MAKING FALSE STATEMENT TO OBTAIN OR INCREAE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS. Bail amount was set at $2000 cash or surety.

29 year old Daniel Lynn Poynter, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of MAKING FALSE STATEMENT TO OBTAIN OR INCREAE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS. Bail amount was set at $3000 cash or surety.

42 year old Michael Shawn Clark, of Cave City, was indicted on two counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. According to the indictment, Clark passed two checks, totaling almost $500, using a forged signature. In a separate indictment, Clark was indicted on four counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT and one count of PERSISITENT FELONY OFFENDER. In this indictment, Clark is accused of passing four separate checks, with a foreged signature, totaling $1200. GPD Detective Steven Shields testified in the case.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.