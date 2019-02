on 02/28/2019 |

A Barren County road has been closed this afternoon due to flooding damage.

Crabtree Road, located in the southeastern section of Barren County has sustained road damage from recent floods. The area is closed from KY State Highway 1324 to 539 Crabtree Road.

This closure will remain in effect until further notice, according to a press release from the office of County Judge-Executive Michael Hale.