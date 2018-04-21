BARREN COUNTY SCHOOLS ADVANCING IN 2ND ANNUAL LT. GOVERNOR’S ENTREPRENEURSHIP CHALLENGE

on 04/21/2018 |

Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton presided over five regional competitions across the Commonwealth April 9-13, 2018 at the 2nd annual Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge (LGEC), a pitch competition for Kentucky students, grades 9-12. Since its start in 2016, the LGEC has sparked creativity in over 1400 Kentucky high school students, inspiring them to learn the mechanics of starting their own business. Along the way, they develop entrepreneurial skills in R&D, market analysis, SWOT, presentation, and teamwork.

LGEC participants are judged by volunteers with business expertise on four components which include a written business plan, an oral presentation (pitch), a marketing video, and a marketing tabletop display. These component scores are then totaled for an overall score to determine the top two winners in each region. Hosting this year’s regional competitions were Western Kentucky Community & Technical College, University of Louisville, Asbury University, Union College and Owensboro Community and Technical College. Each host school also generously provided their own scholarships/special prizes, and opportunities for students to tour their campus.

One of the ten groups advancing to the final competition at UK’s Gatton School of Business on April 28, 2018 are is Barren County High School’s “Mi Favorite Things”:

Scholarships totaling $100,000, for use at any Kentucky-based post-secondary institution, will be divided between the top team and teams in 2nd, 3rd and 4th place