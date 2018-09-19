Logo


BARREN COUNTY SCHOOLS HELD A RIBBON CUTTING AT THEIR NEW CTC BUILDING YESTERDAY

on 09/19/2018

It was the ribbon cutting of all ribbon cuttings, yesterday, at the all new Barren County CTE, now to be known as the Barren County Innovation Center. More that what outsiders can see as a brand new football facility. Barren County Schools Superintendent Bo Matthews told the hundreds in attendance that this day was the culmination of a vision and cooperativeness for workforce development to serve the region, not just the school system.

One student who has already benefited by working over the summer installing the network infrastructure is Senior, Jared Tunks, who has also been employed by WCLU to help innovate our technology. Tunks maintains an internship with the Tech Office and works with Help Desk Operations and is taking classes at the CTE in IP Security.

He tells WCLU News that he gained valuable experience, this summer, that few have the opportunity to enjoy.

He adds that since the facility has opened, he has furthered his knowledge in IT.

To Tunks, this facility has helped nurture his future aspirations, and says that the future and benefits of the new facility is something he is looking forward to tracking for years to come.

As for the school district, Superintendent Matthews says, the CTE is proof of how blessed the community is.

