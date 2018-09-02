Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Barren County Schools were awarded nearly $20,000 in grant funding from the Dart Foundation.

on 02/09/2018 |

A portion of the money will go to the College Street Campus and will go toward a brand-new certification program for the students in copper wiring and fiber optics.  College Street Campus will be the only contract day treatment program in KY that has this program and one of the few offering vocational training.  College Street Campus Director, Dan Belding says, “We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring this training to our students. We will be able to better prepare them to become positive contributors to our community.”

Austin Tracy and Red Cross Elementary Schools will use funds to support technology in the schools. Hiseville Elementary will use the funds to support the community garden and greenhouse program, an integral part of the school’s environmental science curriculum.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Barren County Schools were awarded nearly $20,000 in grant funding from the Dart Foundation.”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

JOSH FIELDS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:39 PM CST on February 09, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on February 11, 2018
Clear
Currently
62°
Clear
Rain
Friday 02/09 100%
High 64° / Low 47°
Rain
Rain
Saturday 02/10 100%
High 52° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 02/11 70%
High 44° / Low 30°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 09

Barren County @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 09

Glasgow @ Metcalfe County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 09

Glasgow @ Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 9 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 10

District Governor’s Cup Competition

February 10 @ 11:00 AM
Sat 10

Glasgow Faith Church Fundraiser

February 10 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.