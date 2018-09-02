Barren County Schools were awarded nearly $20,000 in grant funding from the Dart Foundation.

on 02/09/2018 |

A portion of the money will go to the College Street Campus and will go toward a brand-new certification program for the students in copper wiring and fiber optics. College Street Campus will be the only contract day treatment program in KY that has this program and one of the few offering vocational training. College Street Campus Director, Dan Belding says, “We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring this training to our students. We will be able to better prepare them to become positive contributors to our community.”

Austin Tracy and Red Cross Elementary Schools will use funds to support technology in the schools. Hiseville Elementary will use the funds to support the community garden and greenhouse program, an integral part of the school’s environmental science curriculum.