BARREN COUNTY SHERIFF DEPUTY SHOT IN ALTERCATION ON SOUTH GREEN

on 02/23/2019 |

Glasgow, KY. (February 23, 2019)—On Saturday morning at 1:37 A.M. (CST), Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green was contacted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Glasgow Police Department and requested to investigate a shooting incident following a short vehicle pursuit. Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer and Barren County Deputy Joseph Ford were in the process of arresting Jonathan D. Shelton (37) of Smyrna, TN when an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Deputy Ford was shot one time. He was transported to TJ Sampson Hospital, and later taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Jonathan D. Shelton was arrested for the following charges:

One count of Assault 1st degree (police officer)

One count of Assault 3rd degree (police officer)

Three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (police officer)

Several traffic related charges were also issued by Glasgow Police Department

This investigation is ongoing and is being led by Sergeant Adam Morgan. He was assisted on scene by uniformed troopers and detectives. No further information is available for release at this time.