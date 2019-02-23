Logo


BARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY SHOT AFTER PURSUIT

on 02/23/2019 |

A Barren County Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot after a vehicle pursuit in Glasgow early Saturday morning.

Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer attempted to stop Jonathan Shelton, Smiths Grove, who was driving a 2009 PT Cruiser.

David Shelton, Smiths Grove,is the suspect involved in Saturday’s pursuit and shooting.
Barren County Detention Center.

Shelton was “traveling at a high rate of speed on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway,” according to a GPD press release. The vehicle then exited the parkway and traveled north on Scottsville Road before making a right turn on to South Green Street. Police pursued the vehicle, traveling down several city streets, including Saint Mary’s Court. When Shelton turned on to Saint Mary’s Court, he attempted to drive between two houses, colliding with one side of a residence.

After wrecking in to the home, Shelton fired at police. Barren County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Ford was shot one time. He was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ford was later to the University of Louisville Hospital for further treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Glasgow Police Deptartment arrested Shelton. He was charged with wanton endangerment, first degree (police officer); speeding 26 m.p.h. over the speed limit; reckless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; fleeing or evading police, first degree; disregarding traffic control device (traffic light); improper start from parked position; failure to illuminate head lamps; disregarding stop sign; failure to give improper signal; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator license; possession of a controlled substance, first degree.

The Kentucky State Police is conducting the shooting investigation.

Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer has been placed on paid administrative leave at this time.

