BARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DETECTIVE DIES WHILE ASSISTING OTHER DEPUTIES

on 03/19/2018 |

This release from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office

It is with our deepest regrets to release, Detective Rusty Anderson Unit 109, with the Barren County Sheriff’s Department passed away due to a heart attack while assisting his fellow deputies with an on-going investigation.

Detective Anderson started his law enforcement career with the Glasgow Police Department, before becoming a Barren County Deputy. Deputy Anderson served the people of this community with honor and integrity for 17 years 3 months and 1 week.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his department and his community.  A F Crow and Sons Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral arrangements.

