BARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN

01/02/2019

The Barren County Sheriff’s is searching for missing juvenile Zachariah L. Cunningham. Cunningham is 17 years old and is approximately 6’0 tall and weighs 195lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and has one arm in a sling from a broken bone. He was last scene on 12-26-2018 at his foster home but was caught on video leaving the residence around 4:00am on the morning of 12-27-2018.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Zachariah Cunningham, please contact the BCSO at 270-651-2771. After hours, a deputy can be reach through dispatch at 270-651-5151.

