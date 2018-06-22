Barren County Sheriff Deputies were called to a single vehicle accident involving a motor cycle late Wednesday evening. The accident occurred on Steam Mill road approximately six miles west of Glasgow. If appears the 1997 Harley-Davidson driven by Robert Roeder of Smith Grove left the road was on the left shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle over turned and traveled several feet before coming to finial rest in the roadway. Mr. Roeder was treated by Barren County EMS and later transported by Air Craft to the University of Louisville for injuries received in the accident.
BARREN COUNTY SHERRIF DEPUTIES RESPOND TO SINGLE MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
on 06/22/2018 |
