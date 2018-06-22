Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY SHERRIF DEPUTIES RESPOND TO SINGLE MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

on 06/22/2018 |

Barren County Sheriff Deputies were called to a single vehicle accident involving a motor cycle late Wednesday evening.   The accident occurred on  Steam Mill road approximately six miles west of Glasgow. If appears the 1997 Harley-Davidson driven by Robert Roeder of Smith Grove left the road was on the left shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle over turned and traveled several feet before coming to finial rest in the roadway. Mr. Roeder was treated by Barren County EMS and later transported by Air Craft to the University of Louisville for injuries received in the accident.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY SHERRIF DEPUTIES RESPOND TO SINGLE MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRANK AND MELINDA PAYNE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 06/22 30%
High 80° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 06/23 20%
High 85° / Low 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/24 80%
High 86° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 22

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.