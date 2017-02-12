Logo


BARREN COUNTY STUDENT DISPLAYS AGRICULTURE SCIENCE PROJECT AT THE ANNUAL KFB MEETING

on 12/02/2017 |

Barren County student, Anna Alexander, was among the 12 students selected from across the state to display their agriculture science projects at this week’s Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville.

 

Anna displayed her science project as part of the KFB annual meeting tradeshow. Her project, “How Sweet It Is,” listed chemical detectors to measure the sugar content of certain foods.

 

She was awarded $125.00 and a certificate of recognition for her participation at the state level.

 

The Science in Agriculture program was developed by KFB as a way to encourage teachers to incorporate agricultural themes into their classroom instruction. Projects are evaluated on categories such as creativity, skill, clarity and thoroughness, agricultural accuracy and scientific thought.

 

Kentucky Farm Bureau, with over 478,000 member families statewide, is the state’s largest general farm organization. Approximately 2,000 members attended KFB’s 98th annual meeting in Louisville, November 29 – December 2, to recognize this year’s individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2018. To view all the updates released from this year’s annual meeting, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.

