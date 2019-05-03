Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTES WIN THE REGION! HEADED TO STATE!

on 03/05/2019 |

The Barren County Trojanettes have won the 4th region tournament and are headed to Lexington next week to play in the Sweet 16.  Barren County defeated Bowling Green by a final score of 47 to 35.  Elizabeth Burton led the Trojanettes with 16 points; McKenzie England scored 10 points; Bailey Pedigo had 8 points, Jaylen Bunch 4, Katy Murphy had 3 points and Mallory Pedigo, Carly Delk and Raven Ennis each had two points.  The all tournament team was announced following the championship game.  From Barren County McKenzie England, Mallory and Bailey Pedigo and Elizabeth Bertram were named to the team.  From Glasgow, Amanda Lee, K.J. Hughes and Ashanti Gore were selected to the all tournament team.  From Metcalfe County Kayleigh Harbison. From Bowling Green Taylor Ragland, Keyozdon Jones, and T’alla Brown; From South Warren, Brook Stevenson and Natalie Pierce; From Logan County, Sarah Beth Hale and Paige Vanzant.  The Barren County Trojanettes will take a record of 31-4 next Thursday to Rupp Arena in their opening round game against Pikeville, champions of the 15th region.  Congratulations to the Barren County Trojanettes, champions of the 4th region.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTES WIN THE REGION! HEADED TO STATE!”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.