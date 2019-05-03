BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTES WIN THE REGION! HEADED TO STATE!

on 03/05/2019 |

The Barren County Trojanettes have won the 4th region tournament and are headed to Lexington next week to play in the Sweet 16. Barren County defeated Bowling Green by a final score of 47 to 35. Elizabeth Burton led the Trojanettes with 16 points; McKenzie England scored 10 points; Bailey Pedigo had 8 points, Jaylen Bunch 4, Katy Murphy had 3 points and Mallory Pedigo, Carly Delk and Raven Ennis each had two points. The all tournament team was announced following the championship game. From Barren County McKenzie England, Mallory and Bailey Pedigo and Elizabeth Bertram were named to the team. From Glasgow, Amanda Lee, K.J. Hughes and Ashanti Gore were selected to the all tournament team. From Metcalfe County Kayleigh Harbison. From Bowling Green Taylor Ragland, Keyozdon Jones, and T’alla Brown; From South Warren, Brook Stevenson and Natalie Pierce; From Logan County, Sarah Beth Hale and Paige Vanzant. The Barren County Trojanettes will take a record of 31-4 next Thursday to Rupp Arena in their opening round game against Pikeville, champions of the 15th region. Congratulations to the Barren County Trojanettes, champions of the 4th region.