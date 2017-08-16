Logo


BARREN COUNTY WELCOMES 100 NEW TROJANS THIS SCHOOL YEAR

on 08/16/2017

Barren County Schools opened its doors to over 100 new Trojans and continues to enroll students each day.  Engaged and enrolled in a Distinguished District, all Barren County School students will be exposed to rigorous educational programs starting with 5-STAR preschool programs and continuing with Magnet Programs from elementary to early college, outstanding fine arts programs, active afterschool & 21st Century Programs, over 34 career pathways in addition to College Board Advanced Placement classes and dual credit classes at Western Kentucky University and Murray State.

“We are thrilled that parents have chosen Barren County Schools to begin their child’s educational career, and with academic instruction based on the meta-research of John Hattie, the coursework and student learning will create a community of  successful young adults,” Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools, stated.

Barren County Preschool begins on August 28th, and students are still participating in the screening process.  The district will continue to enroll students throughout the school year.  Cynthia York, Director of Special Programs for Barren County Schools, said “Students who participate in educational programs prior to kindergarten are more likely to be successful in kindergarten and beyond.”

For more information about enrolling in Barren County Schools, please contact the Barren County School of your choice or visit www.barren.kyschools.us.

