BARREN COUNTY WINS BIG AT THE STATE STLP COMPETITION IN LEXINGTON

on 04/05/2018 |

(Glasgow, KY | March 29, 2018) Nearly 12,000 students and educators came together to celebrate technology and learning at the 2018 STLP State Championship which were held on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Rupp Arena/Lexington Center in Lexington, KY. There were 500+ schools from 100+ districts in over 40 educational technology related categories in the event. Barren County was represented with over 150 staff and students grades K-12 participating as judges, competitors, and service providers.

Results from the State STLP Championships are as follows:

STLP State Service Teams –

Engineers – BCHS – three students selected – Senior Engineers – Samantha Morgan and Travis Pendygraft. Junior Engineer – Jared Tunks.

One of the most unique aspects of this competition is that it is run by students who must interview and receive an invitation to be a part of the STLP Student Engineer team. Barren County was only district to have more than 1 selected, having three of the eight state STLP student engineers.

Media Arts – BCHS – Jared Tunks

Production Company Service – BCHS – Aaron Russell

Scratch Ambassador – BCHS – Nate Wasson and Corbin Werner

Social Media Service – BCHS – Emily Pedigo

Project Showcases – 12 showcases made it to state from the Region 2 competition. One showcase that made it to the final round of judging (level three): Temple Hill Elementary – Choose Kind – Audree Greer, Kenley Acree, and Priscilla Settle

Live Performance Championship –

Bench Challenge – BCHS – 1st Place – Samantha Morgan & Corbin Werner

EKU Aviation Challenge – BCMS – 2nd place – Mary Schalk

Help Desk/Desktop Support Challenge – BCHS – 1st Place – Jayden Thomas-Aument, KaleiJo Staples, Samantha Morgan, Travis Pendygraft & Jared Tunks

Quick Recall – BCHS – 1st Place – Corbin Werner

Website Coding – BCHS – 1st Place – Ezra Kiteck

Industry Certifications – passed at STLP Event –

Microsoft Technology Associates in the area of Mobility Devices – BCHS – Matthew Peden, Jared Tunks, Travis Pendygraft

Superintendent Bo Matthews remarked, “We are proud of the hard work of the students, STLP sponsors, and district support staff who represented Barren County at this prestigious level. Their project showcases, competition participation, and innovative problem solving demonstrates the great learning that takes places in the Barren County Schools each and every day.”

The Barren County Schools have always been recognized as a leader in the field of Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP), and the district as whole has been awarded the highest level awarded by the state, a Platinum District, since 2004.