BARREN COUNTY WOMAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER WARRANT SERVED

on 05/05/2018

A Barren County man alledges he was assaulted by his live in girlfriend with garden tools.

Larry M. Isenberg told the sheriff’s office that on Monday he had been assaulted by Rose Mary Morgan, his live-in girlfriend. Isenberg told deputies that they had gotten into an altercation and that Morgan had physically assaulted him by throwing a bottle at him and struck him with a pitchfork and a shovel. He said she had also thrown several pieces of metal at him, striking him in the back.

An arrest warrant was issued and Deputy Joseph Ford served that warrant on Thursday night. Morgan was arrested and has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree and Menacing.

Morgan was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

