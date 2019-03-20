Logo


BARREN INMATES COULD LEARN TRADE, GDT STILL PAPER OF RECORD

on 03/20/2019 |
Barren Fiscal Court, the Barren County Detention Center, and Johnson Controls have taken the first official steps toward a partnership that will cut energy and utility costs while offering a second chance for inmates. The Second Chance Re-Entry Program would be available to State inmates in the Barren County Jail to learn the basics of industrial maintenance, and get certification in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning maintenance. The program is being utilized in certain areas of the United States, including the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

According to Phillip Lowery, North American Director for State Government Business at Johnson Controls, Inc., says not one graduate of the program has been back in jail from Louisiana. Some have reported as much as $100,000 in annual earnings in there first year out of the correctional system.

Lowrey says the program will help to meet a high demand of labor needed in the HVAC field.

Judge-Executive Micheal Hale made the motion to begin with an assessment by Johnson Controls to move forward with plans to partner.

In other business, the court held a hearing to determine whether the Glasgow Daily Times or the Barren County Progress would be the paper of record, or, the newspaper with the most paid circulation in the county. The Court voted unanimously that the Glasgow Daily Times remain the paper of record. When government is legally bound to purchase advertising for certain events and notices, the paper of record gets the revenue from the advertisements.

