BARREN RECEIVES GRANTS FOR SCIENCE EDUCATION

Two schools in the Barren County School District were awarded grants from the Dart Foundation. Red Cross Elementary received $2,600.00 and Barren County Middle School received $3,440.00.

Red Cross Elementary School will use the grant funds to support the school’s Makerspace, also called the STEAM Lab. Justin Browning, teacher at Red Cross says, “The resources in the STEAM Lab at Red Cross Elementary are used to meet and engage our learners in the development and utilization of 21st Century Skills.” A STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) lab is an innovative new area appearing in schools across the country where students are encouraged to experiment, “fidget” and create using a variety of materials and technologies.

Barren County Middle School will use the grant funds to purchase materials for in-class science experiments. Olivia Dooley, Barren County Middle School teacher, says, “Through in class dissection experiments, students will gain an understanding of the human body and the value that healthy nutrition plays in growth and development through dissection, providing students a hands-on visual into how their bodies operate, and how they develop over time.”