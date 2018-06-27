BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK CRACKS BIG MARIJUANA BUST

on 06/27/2018 |

On Monday, June 25th, 2018 at approximately 12:33 p.m. the Barren River Drug Task Force went to 3412 Hiseville Bear Wallow Rd. Cave City in reference to a drug complaint. Detectives received consent to search the residence from the property owner and resident, 70 year old Jimmy Lee Edwards. Detectives first discovered various items used for an indoor grow but was not operational and also found approximatly a quarter pound of processed marijuana in an outbuilding that was being dried. Detectives then found approximately 89 marijuana plants located at the edge of a corn field behind the residence and an additional four marijuana plants in the garden of the residence for a total of 93 suspected marijuana plants. If at full growth, the suspected marijuana plants could produce a street value of approximately $186,000 of processed marijuana. Detectives recovered a handgun and cash at the residence. Mr. Edwards was arrested and charge with cultivation of marijuana 5 plants or greater, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported and lodged in the Barren County Jail. The DTF was assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management.