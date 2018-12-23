BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE ARREST GLASGOW MAN FOR MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

On Thursday, Dec. 20th, 2018 at approximately 5:12 pm Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force made contact with with 38 year old James Norman Alexander Jr. of Village Circle in Glasgow in reference to a drug investigation. Mr. Alexander was stopped for failure to stop at a red light. Barren County Sheriff’s Deputy BJ Childress and K-9 (Merc) conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle and the K-9 gave a postive alert to the odor narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed three ounces of marijuana and a large amount of cash. A consential search of the residence on Village Circle revealed the discovery of approximately over 2 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun. Further investigation revealed that the marijuana had been shipped to the residence from California. The DTF seized a total of approximatley 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana, wax marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and over $16,000 in cash. Mr. Alexander was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana (8oz to < 5 lbs) 1st offence, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Alexander was lodged in the Barren County Jail.”
