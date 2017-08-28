BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS ONE ON MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

on 08/28/2017 |

“On Wednesday, August 23rd, the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of 28 year old Jessica York located at 1478 Stafford Rd. in Allen County in reference to a drug investigation.

After Detectives arrived, Ms. York stated that she had just had a wreck and that her vehicle was upside down in a creek. Officers went to the scene and found the vehicle. Several Schedule II prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found.

Ms. York was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st< 10 D.U. drug unspecified and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Allen County Jail.

On Friday, August 25th, the Barren River Drug Task Force found additional information and another search warrant was obtained for Ms. York’s residence on Stafford Rd.

Detectives discovered a hidden safe which contained approximately 8 grams of crystal meth, approximately 37 grams of processed marijuana, scales, parphernalia, a loaded handgun and cash. Ms. York was additionally charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st > than 2 grams methamphetatmine – enhanced due to the firearm, Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. The DTF was assisted in the investigation by the Allen County S.O. and the Scottsville Police Dept.”