BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS ONE

“On Monday, Aug. 7th, 2017 at approximately 8:46 pm the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 106 Pace Ave in Glasgow in reference to possible drug trafficking and drug use.
Detectives recovered suspected crystal meth, marijuana, scales and a firearm in the residence. 54 year old Larry Huff of Glasgow was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Mr. Huff was lodged in the Barren County Jail. The DTF was assisted by the Glasgow Police Dept.”
