BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS TWO

On Friday March 30th, 2018 the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 3963 Old Lexington Rd. in Cave City in reference to a drug investigation. Detectives recovered approximately a ounce of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and a loaded handgun. 34 year old Michele L. McQuiston was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence > or =2 grams, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. 33 year old Tracy Dale Wright of Cave City was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Both were lodged in the Barren County Jail. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Cave City Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.