On Friday March 30th, 2018 the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 3963 Old Lexington Rd. in Cave City in reference to a drug investigation. Detectives recovered approximately a ounce of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and a loaded handgun. 34 year old Michele L. McQuiston was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence > or =2 grams, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. 33 year old Tracy Dale Wright of Cave City was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Both were lodged in the Barren County Jail. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Cave City Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.
BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS TWO
on 03/31/2018 |
