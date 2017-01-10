BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE MADE ARREST FOLLOWING A COMPLAINT



On Friday, January 06, The Barren River Drug Task Force responded to a drug complaint at 111-D Quail Ridge Rd. in Glasgow. A female at the residence allowed Detectives to enter the residence and gave consent to search. Detectives found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search warrant was obtained and executed. Detectives found approximately a half ounce of crystal meth, marijuana, hash, scales, packaging equipment and a handgun. While searching the residence, 37 year old Brian J. Bragg came home to the residence. Mr. Bragg admitted ownership to all of the items. Mr. Bragg was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offence > 2 grams and possession of marijuana. More charges will be pending. Mr. Bragg was transported and lodged in the Barren County Jail. The DTF was assisted by the Glasgow Police Department.