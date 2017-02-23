BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE MAKE THREE ARRESTS FOLLOWING A COMPLAINT

On Wednesday, Feb. 22nd 2017 the Barren River Drug Task Force and Probation and Parole went to 103 Leech St. in Glasgow after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. Three people were in the residence when Officers made contact. The occupant of the residence, 61 year old Edward Green signed consent to search the residence. Two separate bottles of suspected hydrocodone were found hidden in a laundry basked. None of the subjects in the residence claimed the pills that appeared to have been hidden when law enforcement arrived. All three subjects were arrested at the scene. Mr. Green, 33 year old Victoria, Bolinger and 49 year old John Bolinger of Edmonton were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offence greater than 10 dose units of opiates and tampering with evidence. Victoria Bolinger was additionally charged with prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container and John Bolinger was additionally charged with operating on suspected or revoked operator license and promoting contraband when he was found to possess 15 additional hydrocodones hidden in his socks at the Barren County Jail. All three were lodged in the Barren County Jail. The Glasgow Police assisted at the scene.