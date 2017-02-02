BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE MAKES ARREST AND SEEKS WARRANT FOR SUBJECT THAT FLED

On 02/01/2017 the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to 615 W. Main St. in Scottsville after receiving a complaint of possible drug activity. A search of the residence led to the discovery of syriges, pipes and suspected methamphetamine in multiple areas within the residence. Amy Nicole Stinson (38) was subsequently arrested by Det. Michael Wilson and charged with Possession of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense – Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess. She was lodged in the Allen County Jail. An arrest warrant is being sought for a second subject that fled the scene and further charges are pending. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Scottsville Police Dept.