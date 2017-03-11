Logo


BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE SEIZE 10 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA DURING ARREST

On Thursday, March 9th, 2017 the Barren River Drug Task Force received an annonomous tip of possible illegal drug activity at 108 Southfork Rd. in Glasgow. Deputies from the Barren County Sheriff’s Department and the DTF made contact with the occupant of the residence, 38 year old Michael Sager. Mr. Sager gave written consent to search the residence. Detectives found approximately 10 pounds of high grade marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags that had appeared to have been shipped to the residence from California. The Drug Task Force also found loose marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales, firearms and cash in the residence. The street value of the suspected marijuana is valued at approximately $64,000.00. Mr. Sager was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana greater than 5 pounds. The charges were enhanced due to firearms in the residence. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail. Additional charges are expected pending further investigation and presentation to the Barren County Grand Jury for indictments.

