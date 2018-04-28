BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE STAYING BUSY IN THE ALLEN COUNTY AREA

on 04/28/2018 |

“On Saturday, April 21st, 2018 the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 746 Washington School Rd. in Scottsville in reference to a drug investigation. The drug task force discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, two handguns, digital scales, cash and a suspected drug ledger at the residence. 25 year old Joshua Benningfield was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – methamphetamine enhanced with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Allen County Jail. The DTF was assited by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department.”

On Thursday, April 26th, 2018 the Barren River Drug Task Force executed an arrest warrant on 39 year old Melissa Scott of Scottsville on a criminal complaint of promoting contraband. The complaint alledges that on 04/21/2018 Ms. Scott brought crystal meth into the Allen County Jail hidden on her person and distributed it to other inmates when she was arrested for a seperate incident. The Allen County Jail contacted the DTF to investigated the allegations. After the investigatioin was conducted, the DTF obtained a warrant on Ms. Scott. She was lodged in the Allen County Jail. The DTF was assited by the Scottsville Police Department.”

“On Wednesday, April 25th 2018 at approximately 11:30 pm the Barren River Drug

Task Force executed a search warrant at 410 Temple Hill Rd. in reference to a drug

investigation. Detectives discovered approximately a quarter ounce of crystal meth

hidden in the accused bedroom along with marijuana, scales and drug paraphernalia

which were all located inside of the residence. 43 year old Stephanie Lynndel

Massey and 26 year old William Tyler Froedge resided at the residence. Both were

charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st greater than 2 grams –

methamphetamine – 1st offence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug

paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Barren County Jail. The drug task force was

assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.”