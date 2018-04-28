Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE STAYING BUSY IN THE ALLEN COUNTY AREA

on 04/28/2018 |

“On Saturday, April 21st, 2018 the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 746 Washington School Rd. in Scottsville in reference to a drug investigation. The drug task force discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, two handguns, digital scales, cash and a suspected drug ledger at the residence. 25 year old Joshua Benningfield was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – methamphetamine enhanced with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Allen County Jail. The DTF was assited by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department.”

On Thursday, April 26th, 2018 the Barren River Drug Task Force executed an arrest warrant on 39 year old Melissa Scott of Scottsville on a criminal complaint of promoting contraband. The complaint alledges that on 04/21/2018 Ms. Scott brought crystal meth into the Allen County Jail hidden on her person and distributed it to other inmates when she was arrested for a seperate incident. The Allen County Jail contacted the DTF to investigated the allegations. After the investigatioin was conducted, the DTF obtained a warrant on Ms. Scott. She was lodged in the Allen County Jail. The DTF was assited by the Scottsville Police Department.”

“On Wednesday, April 25th 2018 at approximately 11:30 pm the Barren River Drug
Task Force executed a search warrant at 410 Temple Hill Rd. in reference to a drug
investigation. Detectives discovered approximately a quarter ounce of crystal meth
hidden in the accused bedroom along with marijuana, scales and drug paraphernalia
which were all located inside of the residence. 43 year old Stephanie Lynndel
Massey and 26 year old William Tyler Froedge resided at the residence. Both were
charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st greater than 2 grams –
methamphetamine – 1st offence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug
paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Barren County Jail. The drug task force was
assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARREN RIVER DRUG TASK FORCE STAYING BUSY IN THE ALLEN COUNTY AREA”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MISTY FROGGETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Frost Advisory

Issued:
2:11 AM CDT on April 28, 2018
Expires:
7:00 AM CDT on April 29, 2018
Clear
Currently
48°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 04/28 0%
High 67° / Low 33°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 04/29 0%
High 62° / Low 37°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/30 0%
High 72° / Low 48°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 28

Hiseville Elementary School Fundraiser

April 28 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Hymn Sing and Good Ole Southern Style Lunch

April 29 @ 10:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.