BARREN RIVER DTF: 8 MONTH INVESTIGATION LEADS TO 6 ARRESTS, MORE EXPECTED

on 06/13/2018 |

The Barren River Drug Task Force has made several arrests from an 8 month drug investigation in Allen County/Scottsville. After the investigations were complete, indictment warrants were issued and the following people were arrested and charged with the drug crimes between May 30th and June 4th 2018.

23 year old Brittany N. Farley of Scottsville was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – methamphetamine.

34 year old Robbie Lee Morris of Scottsville was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offence > 2grams of meth and endangering the welfare of a minor.

51 year old Tammy Sue Coffee of Holland was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offence > 2grams of meth and endangering the welfare of a minor.

52 year old Gregory Cornwell of Scottsville was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st > or = to 10 dose units and Persistent felony offender.

45 year old Jeannie C. Oliver of Scottsville was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1 > or = 10 dose units and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st < 10 dose units.

44 year old Bruce Daniel Carver of Scottsville was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st off < 2 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offence > or = 2 grams of methamphetamine and persistent felony offender 1st.

All subjects were lodged in the Allen County Jail. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department. This investigation is continuing and several additional indictments and arrests are expected.