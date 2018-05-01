Logo


Barren River DTF and Barren County Sheriff’s Office Make Drug Arrest

on 01/05/2018

The Barren River Drug Task Force and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2297 Roseville Rd. in Glasgow today ( Friday, January 5, 2018) for 52 year old Broada Martin Flener who had an outstanding child support warrant.

The DTF also had drug complaints at this residence. After locating Mr. Martin, consent to search the residence was given. Detectives located crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, scales and packaging equipment inside of the residence. Mr. Martin was served with the outstanding child support warrant and was additionally charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

