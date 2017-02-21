Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN RIVER DTF MAKES METH ARREST IN SCOTTSVILLE

on 02/21/2017 |
Featured Local News News

On Friday, 2-17-2017, Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant and search of the residence at 389 Washington School Rd in Scottsville. The search led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle along with the seizure of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from within the residence.

An occupant of the residence, John T. (scooter) Higdon (27) was arrested at the scene. Higdon was charged with Possession of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense-Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and lodged in the Allen County Detention Center. The investigation into the stolen vehicle is continuing with further charges pending. The task force was assisted at the scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Lana Hatcher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital