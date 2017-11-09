Logo


BARREN RIVER DTF MAKES WEEKEND DRUG TRAFFICKING ARREST

on 09/11/2017 |

Tip leads to felony arrest.

On Saturday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Barren River Drug Task Force to give them a tip of a possible drug trafficker who was staying at the Days Inn in Cave City. Based on the information, a search warrant was obtained for 42 year old Trevor Spreen’s room at the motel.

During the search, Detectives found a quantity of crystal methamphetamin, cash, numerous items indicative of drug trafficking, hidden compartment containers, syringes and other drug paraphernalia items.

Spreen was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth > 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Spreen was lodged in the Barren County Jail. The DTF was assisted by the Cave City Police Dept. and the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department.”

