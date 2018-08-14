BARREN ROADS WILL GET GRANT MONEY IMPROVEMENTS

on 08/14/2018 |

Barren County will be the recipient of $521,600 in grant funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. According to a press release sent by the office of Judge-Executive, Michael Hale, this money will go to improve two sections of oil well road, East Nobob Road, Rock Springs Road, Lee Carter Road, and Bluff Springs Road. The Office of Rural Secondary Roads administers three programs funded by motor fuel taxes. Judge Hale said in the release that this money “puts us in a very good position.”