BARREN SCHOOL AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT THURSDAY

Barren County Schools posted on social media yesterday that they had investigated a threat. School officials said the threat originated from a social media issue on Tuesday, and progressed on Wednesday night.
According to Assistant Superintendent Cortni Crews, the issue was originally resolved on Tuesday after officials were notified through a tip line.
Crews told WCLU News that they encourage students to submit tips of suspicious and malicious content on the school district’s website.
