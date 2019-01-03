BARREN SCHOOL AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT THURSDAY

on 03/01/2019 |

Barren County Schools posted on social media yesterday that they had investigated a threat. School officials said the threat originated from a social media issue on Tuesday, and progressed on Wednesday night.

According to Assistant Superintendent Cortni Crews, the issue was originally resolved on Tuesday after officials were notified through a tip line.

Crews told WCLU News that they encourage students to submit tips of suspicious and malicious content on the school district’s website.