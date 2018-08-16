BARREN SCHOOLS UNVEILS NEW FIELD WITH HOME OPENER, WKU RED/WHITE GAME, TOUR NEW CTE FACILITY
on 08/16/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Community and Church Events, Thursday, August 16, 201808/16/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Thursday, August 16, 201808/16/2018 - 0 Comment
-
WINNERS LIST Thursday, August 16, 201808/16/2018 - 0 Comment
Nataly Grace Holman
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
Areal Flood Advisory
- Issued:
- 9:06 AM EDT on August 16, 2018
- Expires:
- 10:00 AM CDT on August 16, 2018
|
Currently
70°
Heavy Thunderstorms and Rain
|
Thursday 08/16 100%
High 87° / Low 71°
Thunderstorm
|
Friday 08/17 80%
High 82° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
|
Saturday 08/18 60%
High 83° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
No Responses to “BARREN SCHOOLS UNVEILS NEW FIELD WITH HOME OPENER, WKU RED/WHITE GAME, TOUR NEW CTE FACILITY”