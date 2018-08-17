Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Barren Sheriff Warns Of Scams

on 08/17/2018 |

The BCSO has received several complaints of phone scams recently in our area. We want to remind everyone to use extreme caution before giving out any personal information or sending out any money before verifying that the organization you are giving to is legit.

Scammers lately have been calling and pretending to be family members and are asking for you to send them money via money orders or other means.

Also we have received several complaints of citizens renting houses through text and phone messages. Once they send the payments, they find out that the house is privately owned and is either for sale or is rental property belonging to someone else. Scammers usually find these locations on realty and or advertising sites online, and in most cases even provide pictures of the property. Please visit and do site visits with whomever you are trying to rent from to make sure you’re not getting scammed.

In all cases reported, the scammer has asked for the money to be sent out of state.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Barren Sheriff Warns Of Scams”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

KENNETH GIBBONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Light Rain
Currently
73°
Light Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/17 30%
High 83° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/18 80%
High 81° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 08/19 30%
High 86° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.