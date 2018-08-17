Barren Sheriff Warns Of Scams

on 08/17/2018 |

The BCSO has received several complaints of phone scams recently in our area. We want to remind everyone to use extreme caution before giving out any personal information or sending out any money before verifying that the organization you are giving to is legit.

Scammers lately have been calling and pretending to be family members and are asking for you to send them money via money orders or other means.

Also we have received several complaints of citizens renting houses through text and phone messages. Once they send the payments, they find out that the house is privately owned and is either for sale or is rental property belonging to someone else. Scammers usually find these locations on realty and or advertising sites online, and in most cases even provide pictures of the property. Please visit and do site visits with whomever you are trying to rent from to make sure you’re not getting scammed.

In all cases reported, the scammer has asked for the money to be sent out of state.