BARREN/METCALFE EMS SHOULD KNOW BY FRIDAY IF THEY HAVE A NEW DIRECTOR

Yesterday afternoon the BMEMS Board of Directors met and after a very lengthy closed session they announced that they have made an offer to Charles O’Neil who could become the new director of Barren Metcalfe EMS. With a background in emergency services, O’Neil currently works in areas of training for emergency management and homeland security. The board is expected to know by the end of the week if he will accept the position.

Should O’Neil accept, Interim Director Jason Blakely will move to the Assistant Director position.

A recommendation made by the consultant the board hired to evaluate the ambulance service last year, is now a reality. Although they worked alongside each other, 911 Dispatchers were actually employed by two different agencies-the city of Glasgow and the Ambulance Service. A move that is designed to streamline the service, Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty made the motion to transfer all employment of dispatchers from the ambulance service to the City of Glasgow, with the ambulance board reimbursing the city for the cost.

The board got some great news at last night’s meeting, Assistant BMEMS Director J.D. Walden says the over $25,000 ticket for two ambulance stretchers will be paid for through grant funding.

The stretchers come equipped with the necessary and mandated features.