Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARRY D. COOK

on 04/30/2018 |

Barry D. Cook, 57 of Cedar Springs, Kentucky departed this life, Saturday, April 28 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Woodland United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his companion, Trish Barger of Cedar Springs; one daughter, Dani Barger of Cedar Springs; two grandsons, Blake Cook and Tanner Cook of Park City; one sister, Melissa Miller of Chalybeate; two step brothers, Danny Taylor and Timmy Taylor both of  Cedar Springs; one daughter-in-law, Beth Cook of Park City; special friends, Freddie Barger and Diana Wilson.

Funeral services for Barry D. Cook will be at 2PM Thursday at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with Interment in Lambert Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2PM to 8PM Wednesday, May 2, 2018 and after 9AM Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Barry Cook Memorial Fund,  c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BARRY D. COOK”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAN GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
69°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/30 0%
High 72° / Low 49°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/01 10%
High 79° / Low 58°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/02 10%
High 82° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 30

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.