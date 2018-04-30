on 04/30/2018 |

Barry D. Cook, 57 of Cedar Springs, Kentucky departed this life, Saturday, April 28 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Woodland United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his companion, Trish Barger of Cedar Springs; one daughter, Dani Barger of Cedar Springs; two grandsons, Blake Cook and Tanner Cook of Park City; one sister, Melissa Miller of Chalybeate; two step brothers, Danny Taylor and Timmy Taylor both of Cedar Springs; one daughter-in-law, Beth Cook of Park City; special friends, Freddie Barger and Diana Wilson.

Funeral services for Barry D. Cook will be at 2PM Thursday at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with Interment in Lambert Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2PM to 8PM Wednesday, May 2, 2018 and after 9AM Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Barry Cook Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.